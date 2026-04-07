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Enhancing Food Security: India's Path to Agricultural Self-Reliance

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the importance of food security at the Western Zonal Agriculture Conference, advocating for increased productivity and diversification. He stressed the need for self-reliance in food production, adoption of scientific farming techniques, and combating challenges such as climate change to ensure farmers' profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:38 IST
Enhancing Food Security: India's Path to Agricultural Self-Reliance
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Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has declared food security as a top priority, underscoring the need for increased productivity and diversification in agriculture. Speaking at the Western Zonal Agriculture Conference, Chouhan emphasized that India must not only address domestic food needs but also contribute globally.

He called for self-reliance in food production, especially in wheat, rice, pulses, and oilseeds, to reduce dependence on imports. Chouhan advocated for adopting new scientific farming techniques and promoting natural farming to boost farmers' income and maintain soil health.

Chouhan highlighted climate change as a significant challenge and encouraged diversification and integrated farming models to sustain profitability. He urged effective implementation of central schemes, meticulous crop loss assessment, and efficient allocation of funds in line with regional needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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