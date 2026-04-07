UBS Adjusts S&P 500 Target Amid Rising Oil Prices

UBS Global Wealth Management has adjusted its predictions for the S&P 500 index in 2026, reducing the target to 7,500 due to prevailing high oil prices.

The ongoing conflicts in the Middle East are expected to exert pressure on the U.S. economy, potentially affecting growth and inflation.

In its April 6 communication, the brokerage highlighted these factors as reasons for the revised outlook, lowering the previous target from 7,700.