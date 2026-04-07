UBS Adjusts S&P 500 Target Amid Rising Oil Prices
UBS Global Wealth Management has lowered its S&P 500 index target for 2026, citing sustained elevated oil prices due to ongoing Middle East conflicts, which may impact U.S. economic growth and inflation. The firm's year-end target was revised from 7,700 to 7,500, according to an April 6 note.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:13 IST
UBS Global Wealth Management has adjusted its predictions for the S&P 500 index in 2026, reducing the target to 7,500 due to prevailing high oil prices.
The ongoing conflicts in the Middle East are expected to exert pressure on the U.S. economy, potentially affecting growth and inflation.
In its April 6 communication, the brokerage highlighted these factors as reasons for the revised outlook, lowering the previous target from 7,700.
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- Middle East
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- U.S. economy
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- 2026
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