Iran Strikes Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia's Jubail
Iran launched an attack on a petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia's Jubail industrial city. The incident, reported by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, has not yet been commented on by the Saudi government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:18 IST
In a surprising move on Tuesday, Iran carried out an attack on a petrochemical complex situated in Jubail, an industrial city in Saudi Arabia's Eastern province. This development has been reported by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.
The attack has raised regional tensions and drawn international attention, though detailed information on the incident's impact remains scarce.
At this time, the Saudi government has not issued any official statement or comment regarding the attack, leaving many questions unanswered.
ALSO READ
Tragic Bomb Attack Shakes Manipur: Protest Erupts After Killing of Two Children
Tragedy Strikes: Ukrainian Drone Attack in Vladimir Region
Venugopal Attacks LDF Over Farmer's Suicide and FCRA Bill Controversy
Tragedy Strikes Manipur: Innocent Lives Lost in Deadly Bomb Attack
Tragedy in Manipur: Two Children Killed in Bomb Attack