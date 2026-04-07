Iran Strikes Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia's Jubail

In a surprising move on Tuesday, Iran carried out an attack on a petrochemical complex situated in Jubail, an industrial city in Saudi Arabia's Eastern province. This development has been reported by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

The attack has raised regional tensions and drawn international attention, though detailed information on the incident's impact remains scarce.

At this time, the Saudi government has not issued any official statement or comment regarding the attack, leaving many questions unanswered.