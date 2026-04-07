UBS Adjusts S&P 500 Target Amid Middle East Tensions

UBS Global Wealth Management has revised its 2026 S&P 500 index target, attributing the decision to persistent Middle East tensions and the resultant increase in oil prices.

The move, detailed in an April 6 note, lowered the year-end target to 7,500 from 7,700 and the mid-year target to 7,000 from 7,300. This follows a 3.9% drop since conflict erupted in Iran on February 28, with oil prices soaring and geopolitical risks causing equity pullbacks.

Despite the target cut, UBS projects a 13.43% potential upside from the S&P's prior close, maintaining an attractive stance on U.S. equities. The firm expects gradual easing of the conflict, with AI adoption playing a key role in future market buoyancy.