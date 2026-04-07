Standoff in the Gulf: Trump vs Iran over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions have escalated between the United States and Iran as Tehran stands firm against U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its infrastructure. A senior Iranian source disclosed that Tehran has rejected ceasefire proposals, calling for a definitive end to U.S. and Israeli strikes first.

The geopolitical standoff has left global markets on edge, grappling with uncertainty over whether Trump will act on his aggressive threats. Trump's deadline to Iran demands an end to its Gulf blockade or face infrastructure destruction, threatening to dismantle crucial power and transport networks across Iran.

Amid these tensions, Tehran reported an Israeli airstrike destroying a synagogue, complicating peace efforts further. As both nations remain inflexible, mediation attempts by Pakistan are underway, but a permanent resolution seems elusive. Iran demands a permanent war end and the lifting of sanctions in exchange for a truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)