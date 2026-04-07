Missiles Target Eastern Province: Saudi Arabia on Alert
Saudi Arabia reported that seven ballistic missiles from Iran targeted its oil-rich Eastern Province, with debris crashing near energy facilities. The extent of the damage is currently unclear as assessments continue. The incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:50 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia announced early Tuesday that seven ballistic missiles, blamed on Iran, targeted the country's oil-rich Eastern Province.
Debris from the projectiles fell near key energy facilities, raising concerns about potential damage to critical infrastructure. However, the full extent of the impact remains under evaluation, according to Major General Turki al-Malki, the Saudi military spokesperson.
The incident underscores the persisting geopolitical tensions that threaten stability in the region, leaving regional authorities on high alert.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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