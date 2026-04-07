Missiles Target Eastern Province: Saudi Arabia on Alert

Saudi Arabia announced early Tuesday that seven ballistic missiles, blamed on Iran, targeted the country's oil-rich Eastern Province.

Debris from the projectiles fell near key energy facilities, raising concerns about potential damage to critical infrastructure. However, the full extent of the impact remains under evaluation, according to Major General Turki al-Malki, the Saudi military spokesperson.

The incident underscores the persisting geopolitical tensions that threaten stability in the region, leaving regional authorities on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)