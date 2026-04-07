Iranian Strikes Ignite Tensions at Saudi Arabia's Petrochemical Hub

In a bold maneuver, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared the targeting of Saudi Arabia's vital Jubail petrochemical complex on Tuesday. This industrial hub, home to Aramco and SABIC's joint ventures, witnessed an escalation in regional tensions.

The attacks, framed as retaliation for attacks on Iran's Asaluyeh facilities, involved medium-range missiles and suicide drones. Particularly highlighted was the targeting of the $20 billion Sadara complex, as well as ExxonMobil facilities in the area.

Despite Saudi Arabia's successful interception of some missiles, the impact on the petrochemical sector is still being gauged. As the dust settles, neither Aramco nor other key stakeholders have provided immediate comment on the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)