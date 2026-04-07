Fuel Shortages and Rising Prices Ignite Tensions in France

In France, around 18% of petrol stations are grappling with fuel shortages as prices at the pump continue to rise. Discontent is simmering, evidenced by drivers blocking roads in western France as tensions escalate due to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli-led conflict with Iran impacting global oil supply.

Junior Energy Minister Maud Bregeon attributed the shortages to internal logistical issues rather than the war. The decision by TotalEnergies to freeze fuel prices below their competitors prompted a significant increase in demand at their stations, leading to strain on supplies. Total announced a cap of 1.99 euros per litre for unleaded petrol and adjusted diesel prices.

To mitigate the situation, France has rolled out support measures focusing on transport, farming, and fishing industries, offering over 70 million euros in subsides. Additional benefits are targeted at low-income households, and small businesses are eligible for financial support. Despite these efforts, protests have begun to surface, reflecting growing concerns over potential layoffs.