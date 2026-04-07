U.S. Strikes on Kharg Island: Strategic Continuity?

Recent U.S. military strikes on Iran's Kharg Island do not signal a shift in American strategy, according to Vice President JD Vance. He emphasized that ongoing negotiations with Iran remain unchanged, and the strikes will not target energy and infrastructure unless significant diplomatic progress is made.

An anonymous U.S. official reported to Reuters that the strikes aimed at military targets, some previously hit, occurred early Tuesday without affecting oil infrastructure. This action forms part of the Trump administration's broader goal to secure Iran's commitment to non-nuclear activities and the reopening of the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Vice President Vance, speaking from Budapest, underscored that the strikes are aligned with current U.S. strategy. He reaffirmed President Trump's demands for Iran to forsake nuclear weapons, asserting confidence in imminent diplomatic responses from Tehran by the evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)