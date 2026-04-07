Flames of Conflict: Iran Strikes Jubail Petrochemical Hub

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Tuesday a direct assault on Saudi Arabia's Jubail petrochemical complex. This facility, a critical component of Saudi Arabia's downstream energy sector, hosts multi-billion-dollar partnerships with major international energy companies.

The attack, which involved medium-range missiles and suicide drones, specifically targeted the Sadara complex, a collaboration between Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical Company. Also affected were other facilities in Jubail, including those linked to ExxonMobil. Iranian forces framed the strike as retaliation for recent disruption at Iran's Asaluyeh petrochemical plants.

Amidst these developments, Saudi Arabia's defense ministry confirmed the interception of seven ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom's eastern region. The incidents underscore heightened hostilities over control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil shipments, and foreshadow potential broader conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)