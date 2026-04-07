Asia's Currency Squeeze Amid Iran War Energy Shock

Amid the ongoing Iran war, several Asian nations, such as India and the Philippines, have intervened in foreign exchange markets to support their beleaguered currencies. The conflict has precipitated a massive surge in Brent crude prices, up 55% since late February, exacerbating energy costs for Asia, which imports a staggering 60% of its oil from the Middle East.

This scenario poses severe risks, including imported inflation and economic slowdown due to weakening currencies. In March, the MSCI emerging market currency index experienced its steepest decline since late 2022, with currencies like the Indian rupee, Indonesian rupiah, and Philippine peso plummeting to record lows against the dollar.

Even economically robust nations like Japan and South Korea are facing fiscal challenges. Central banks indicate potential interventions may escalate if the conflict persists, possibly culminating in a more volatile period for Asian currencies and increased economic stress across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)