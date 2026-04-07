Delhi's Liquor Bust: ANC Nabs Smuggler Amid Anti-Drug Campaign

In a significant crackdown on illegal liquor smuggling, Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell in Dwarka has arrested a 20-year-old interstate supplier. The operation, which led to the seizure of a substantial cache of illicit liquor, was conducted near the Uttam Nagar terminal as part of the 'Put a Check on Drugs, Salute the Nation' campaign.

Police officials revealed that Sumit Kumar, a resident of Village Ranholla in Delhi, was apprehended following a brief pursuit. Inside his vehicle, authorities found 50 cartons, amounting to 2,500 quarter bottles of the illegal 'Deshi' liquor, named ADS Motta Santra, specifically manufactured for sale in Haryana.

Investigations indicate that Kumar, employed as a driver, sourced the liquor from the Haryana border near Bahadurgarh, subsequently distributing it across areas like Uttam Nagar in Dwarka. He reportedly entered the illegal trade through an accomplice named Devendra, even purchasing a second-hand vehicle on finance to facilitate his smuggling activities. A case has been filed at the Uttam Nagar Police Station under the Delhi Excise Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)