Government Doubles LPG Quota Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

The Indian government has taken significant steps to maintain energy stability amidst global tensions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz. As part of this initiative, the daily quota for market-priced 5-kg LPG cylinders available to migrant workers has been doubled.

Unlike the subsidized 14.2-kg cylinders mainly used by households, the 5-kg cylinders, priced at Rs 549 in Delhi, are available over-the-counter with a simple ID. This move is crucial for migrant workers who typically lack regular cooking gas connections.

With disruptions in West Asian energy supplies, the government prioritizes household LPG provision over commercial supply, which has been increased to 70% of pre-crisis levels. Despite higher global crude prices, India has cut excise duties to protect consumers and stabilize domestic supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)