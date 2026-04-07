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Global Powers Unite to Tackle Historic Energy Crisis

The leaders of the IEA, IMF, and World Bank will discuss solutions to the energy crisis triggered by the Iran war. A coordination group is being formed to address the supply shortage, which involves targeted policy advice and support, amidst heightened tensions and threats from global leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:20 IST
Global Powers Unite to Tackle Historic Energy Crisis
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The heads of the International Energy Agency, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank are set to convene next Monday to address the escalating energy crisis catalyzed by the Iran conflict, according to IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

Emphasizing the urgency of international collaboration, Birol called this an 'all hands on deck' situation. He noted on social media platform X the necessity for these institutions to back global governments grappling with the crisis's economic repercussions. Last week, Birol, IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva, and World Bank's Ajay Banga agreed to establish a coordination group to mitigate the region's disruption, which marks one of the most significant supply deficits in energy market history.

The proposed action plan includes providing strategic policy advice, assessing financial requirements, and offering support through low- or zero-interest financing, along with other unspecified risk mitigation measures. The discussion arises as President Donald Trump threatened Iran, indicating severe consequences unless Tehran reopens the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil and LNG transport.

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