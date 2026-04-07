Fueling Uncertainty: Rising Prices Amidst U.S.-Iran Tensions

Tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict have led to a significant rise in fuel prices, a situation expected to persist for months, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Despite President Donald Trump's assurances, fuel costs remain volatile.

The EIA report, released on Tuesday, underscores uncertainties regarding the duration of the strait's closure and the potential for sustained production shutdowns in the Middle East. These variables contribute to the agency's cautious outlook on the fuel market recovery timeline.

Although Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran, threatening severe consequences if the strait is not reopened, experts suggest that even if resolved, restoring full oil flow will take months, keeping prices elevated beyond past levels.