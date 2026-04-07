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Global Economic Impact of Middle East Conflict

World Bank President Ajay Banga has warned that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East will negatively impact global economic growth and drive up inflation. Banga emphasized the World Bank's swift disbursement of aid to affected countries and highlighted upcoming discussions with global finance officials about managing rising energy costs and supply chain issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:38 IST
Global Economic Impact of Middle East Conflict
Ajay Banga
  • Country:
  • United States

World Bank President Ajay Banga issued a stark warning about the global economic consequences of the ongoing Middle East conflict, predicting slower economic growth and increased inflation worldwide.

Speaking at an Atlantic Council event on Tuesday, Banga highlighted the World Bank's ability to rapidly funnel billions in aid to war-stricken nations via its crisis funding mechanisms, echoing strategies employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking ahead to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund's spring meetings in Washington, Banga anticipates in-depth conversations among global financial leaders on strategies to assist nations grappling with elevated energy costs and disrupted supply chains due to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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