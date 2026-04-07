Global Economic Impact of Middle East Conflict

World Bank President Ajay Banga issued a stark warning about the global economic consequences of the ongoing Middle East conflict, predicting slower economic growth and increased inflation worldwide.

Speaking at an Atlantic Council event on Tuesday, Banga highlighted the World Bank's ability to rapidly funnel billions in aid to war-stricken nations via its crisis funding mechanisms, echoing strategies employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking ahead to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund's spring meetings in Washington, Banga anticipates in-depth conversations among global financial leaders on strategies to assist nations grappling with elevated energy costs and disrupted supply chains due to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)