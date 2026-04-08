Middle East Ceasefire Fuels Market Surge

Oil prices plunged, bonds surged, and stocks soared on Wednesday as a ceasefire in the Middle East ushered in market optimism, marking a potential turning point for the global economy.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week suspension of military action against Iran, signaling hopes of a lasting peace, as the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for global oil supply, reopened for the time being.

Investors reacted favorably, with U.S. crude futures dropping to $94 a barrel and S&P 500 futures rising by over 2%. Additionally, the global impact saw the Australian dollar and euro strengthening, while a deadline for a peace deal with Iran loomed on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)