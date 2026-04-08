Middle East Ceasefire Fuels Market Surge
The announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Middle East has ignited a positive shift in global markets, with oil prices plummeting and stocks surging. President Trump agreed to halt attacks on Iran, fostering hope for a permanent peace and reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz.
Oil prices plunged, bonds surged, and stocks soared on Wednesday as a ceasefire in the Middle East ushered in market optimism, marking a potential turning point for the global economy.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week suspension of military action against Iran, signaling hopes of a lasting peace, as the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for global oil supply, reopened for the time being.
Investors reacted favorably, with U.S. crude futures dropping to $94 a barrel and S&P 500 futures rising by over 2%. Additionally, the global impact saw the Australian dollar and euro strengthening, while a deadline for a peace deal with Iran loomed on the horizon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US military has halted all offensive operations against Iran, US official says, but continues defensive actions, reports AP.
Ceasefire Sparks Economic Rebound Amidst US-Iran Tensions
Trump's Abrupt Ceasefire with Iran: Strategy or Retreat?
Oil Prices Dive as Trump Announces Iran Peace Delay
Trump's Brinkmanship: A Two-Week Ceasefire and Market Reactions