Ceasefire Sparks Economic Rebound Amidst US-Iran Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, just ahead of a deadline that threatened further conflict over the Strait of Hormuz. This announcement eased tensions and led to significant shifts in global markets.

The ceasefire is viewed as a gateway to lasting peace, potentially resuming Gulf oil and gas exports. Investors remain cautiously optimistic, noting that while this is the first significant pause in hostilities, uncertainty about its durability persists.

Market analysts express concerns about the long-term economic impact. Despite the temporary reduction in risk, the stability of oil prices and recovery of damaged infrastructure remains uncertain, posing challenges for maintaining economic growth and inflation control.

(With inputs from agencies.)