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Journalist Shelly Kittleson Released After Kidnapping Ordeal

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was kidnapped by the Iraq-based armed group Kataib Hezbollah. The incident took place near Baghdad and has drawn significant attention to the safety of journalists in conflict zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 06:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 06:16 IST
Journalist Shelly Kittleson Released After Kidnapping Ordeal
  • Country:
  • United States

American journalist Shelly Kittleson has been released after being kidnapped by the Iran-aligned Iraqi armed group Kataib Hezbollah. The kidnapping took place near Baghdad, according to an announcement made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday.

Kittleson's release comes as a relief for those concerned about the safety of journalists operating in volatile regions. Her abduction had sparked international calls for her release and highlighted the ongoing risks faced by media personnel in conflict zones.

The incident underscores the tension in the region and the challenges journalists face while reporting in areas controlled by militant groups. It also raises questions about the protection mechanisms available for journalists working in such environments.

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