Trump's Dramatic Ceasefire: A Turn towards Diplomacy

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran just before a critical deadline. The sudden decision was influenced by mediation efforts led by Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

Iran, agreeing to the temporary halt, has opened negotiations contingent upon ceasing its blockade on vital oil and gas routes through the Strait of Hormuz. The move is seen as both a diplomatic victory for Iran and a strategic shift by the U.S.

Despite the ceasefire announcement, tensions remain high, evidenced by missile activities in Tel Aviv and alerts across Gulf nations. Trump's diplomatic move has temporarily calmed volatile markets, although geopolitical risks and economic consequences loom.