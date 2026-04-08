Middle East Ceasefire Spurs Market Surge Amid Ongoing Uncertainty

A recent ceasefire in the Middle East has sparked significant movements in the global markets, offering a momentary sense of optimism amid ongoing geopolitical unrest. Following two weeks of heightened tension after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, a semblance of calm returned as oil prices dropped and stock indices surged.

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, came just hours before a stipulated deadline for Iran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This move saw U.S. crude futures plummet by around 16% and Brent futures by 15%, while stock futures in the U.S. and Europe rallied sharply.

Despite the positive market reaction, analysts remain cautious. The continuation of negotiations is crucial to determine whether this ceasefire is a transient relief or a step towards lasting peace. Meanwhile, the financial markets remain sensitive to any developments in the region, highlighting the complexity of the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)