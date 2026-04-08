Tensions Eased: U.S. and Iran Reach Two-Week Ceasefire

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, just hours before the deadline for Tehran to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Investors reacted positively, leading to a drop in oil prices and a surge in stock markets.

Saul Kavonic, Head of Energy Research at MST Marquee, Sydney, remarked that while this ceasefire offers a temporary reprieve from tensions, the oil and LNG markets are unlikely to fully recover until a lasting peace is achieved. Meanwhile, Shingo Ide, Chief Equity Strategist at NLI Research Institute, emphasized the significance of Pakistan's intermediator role, lending credibility to the negotiations.

Despite the immediate relief, experts predict that oil prices will remain higher than pre-war levels due to infrastructure damage, as noted by Ray Attrill, Head of FX Strategy at National Australia Bank, Sydney. The global market now watches closely to see if discussions can progress during this two-week window, hoping for a durable de-escalation.