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Jet Fuel Supply Crisis: A Long Road to Recovery Post Hormuz Reopening

The International Air Transport Association warns that even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens, the jet fuel supply crisis will persist due to the Middle Eastern refining disruptions. Airlines face increased costs and operational challenges, intensifying issues in import-dependent regions. Recovery will require time and coordinated efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 09:32 IST
Jet Fuel Supply Crisis: A Long Road to Recovery Post Hormuz Reopening
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The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has expressed concerns regarding the prolonged recovery of jet fuel supplies, even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens. Disruptions in the Middle East's refining capabilities are causing ongoing challenges for the global airline industry.

Oil prices dipped below $100 per barrel following an agreement between the U.S. and Iran, contingent on the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Despite this, Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General, highlighted potential delays in returning jet fuel supplies to normal levels due to refinery impacts.

Asian airlines are bearing the brunt, with reduced flights and strategic refueling maneuvers, as the fuel shortage intensifies. Lower-income markets like Vietnam and Myanmar are acutely affected. A return to smooth operations requires time and the contribution of exporting nations like China and South Korea.

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