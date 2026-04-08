Markets Rally as U.S. and Iran Agree to Ceasefire
A ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran has sparked a global market rally. Investors hope for normalcy in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil route, although the ceasefire remains fragile. Energy prices are unlikely to return to pre-war levels due to infrastructure damage.
Global markets received a boost as the U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, leading to a surge in stocks across Europe and Asia. The agreement also signals a potential opening of the Strait of Hormuz, an essential passage for the world's oil and gas.
U.S. President Donald Trump reached the deal just before his ultimatum to Iran expired, significantly altering the course of what seemed to be an escalating conflict. This two-week respite has brought some relief to energy markets, which had been grappling with the prospect of price shocks.
Despite the positive reaction, analysts warn that the fragile ceasefire might not hold, and energy prices could remain elevated due to regional infrastructure damage. Investors remain cautious, with market sensitivity expected as Middle East negotiations continue to unfold.
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