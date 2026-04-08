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Ceasefire Ignites Surge in China and Hong Kong Stocks

A U.S. ceasefire deal with Iran has significantly boosted China and Hong Kong stocks. Key indices like CSI300, Hang Seng, and others experienced sharp increases. The easing of tensions led to a recovery in Asian stocks and currencies, with substantial gains in semiconductors and tech giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:16 IST
Ceasefire Ignites Surge in China and Hong Kong Stocks
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On Wednesday, shares in China and Hong Kong surged following a U.S. brokered ceasefire agreement with Iran, which alleviated global geopolitical tensions and invigorated investor sentiment.

The CSI300 Index in China rose by 2.8% during the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.9%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared 2.8%, driven by significant advancements from tech giants listed in Hong Kong, which saw a 4.4% increase.

Today's gains reflect more than just relief from geopolitical concerns, according to Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo. Improved demand signaled by the rising Hong Kong property stocks is contributing to the optimism among investors, suggesting potential for extended upward market momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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