Ceasefire Ignites Surge in China and Hong Kong Stocks

On Wednesday, shares in China and Hong Kong surged following a U.S. brokered ceasefire agreement with Iran, which alleviated global geopolitical tensions and invigorated investor sentiment.

The CSI300 Index in China rose by 2.8% during the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.9%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared 2.8%, driven by significant advancements from tech giants listed in Hong Kong, which saw a 4.4% increase.

Today's gains reflect more than just relief from geopolitical concerns, according to Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo. Improved demand signaled by the rising Hong Kong property stocks is contributing to the optimism among investors, suggesting potential for extended upward market momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)