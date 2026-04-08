High-Stakes Ceasefire: U.S. and Iran's Tension-Easing Deal

In a dramatic diplomatic development, the United States and Iran have reached a two-week ceasefire agreement. The deal was struck less than two hours before U.S. President Donald Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, or risk catastrophic retaliation.

The breakthrough came following mediation efforts by Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who have invited both nations to further discussions in Islamabad. The United States and Iran's agreement pauses hostilities and is seen as a significant step towards long-term peace in the Middle East.

This ceasefire comes with Iran's consent to halt its oil and gas blockade through the strait, a crucial global shipping lane. Despite uncertainties about the ceasefire's longevity, the decision has been globally welcomed, reflecting fears of increased conflict impacting the worldwide economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)