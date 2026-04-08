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Historic US-Iran Ceasefire: Bridging Tensions Amid Global Concern

In a surprising move, the United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, set just hours before a critical deadline. Mediation by Pakistan facilitated the deal, which mandates Iranian compliance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement marks a potential turning point in the prolonged conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:29 IST
Historic US-Iran Ceasefire: Bridging Tensions Amid Global Concern
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An unexpected turn of events unfolded as the United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire agreement, just shy of President Donald Trump's ultimatum for reopening the Strait of Hormuz or face severe military consequences. This pivotal decision arrived following mediation by Pakistan's military and political leadership.

The terms require Iran to halt its blockade of crucial oil and gas supplies through the strategic waterway, according to Trump. Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, assured safe passage if hostilities ceased. Meanwhile, Israel backed the temporary ceasefire, though Lebanon remains excluded from the pact.

Despite the announcement, skepticism persists over the truce's longevity, with concerns that Iran might exploit the pause to reorganize. Global markets displayed relief through the resumption in oil flow, as international leaders echoed sentiments on the ceasefire's significance for peace and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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