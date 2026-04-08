EDF Paves Electrification Path with €240M Investment in Heat Pumps and E-Vehicles

French utility giant EDF has announced a significant €240 million investment to support customers in adopting heat pumps and electric heavy goods vehicles. This move is aimed at accelerating France's transition away from oil and gas towards increased electricity consumption.

The French government initiated ambitious electrification targets in February, focusing on achieving climate goals while minimizing fossil fuel dependency. Despite producing an electricity surplus that has driven market prices down, EDF is dedicating €80 million to foster the growth of electricity-consuming industries, such as data centers. Additional funds are allocated for grants aiding low-income households and supporting the transport sector in the shift from diesel engines.

EDF's executive director of customer services, Beatrice Bigois, emphasized the company's goal to enhance customer understanding and facilitate a smooth transition. The initiative comes as France generates approximately 70% of its electricity from its nuclear fleet, providing stability amidst global energy price fluctuations.