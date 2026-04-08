European Markets Surge Amid Middle East Ceasefire

European shares soared by more than 3% on Wednesday as a two-week ceasefire in the Middle East invigorated global markets, boosting expectations for the resumption of oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

The STOXX 600 index rose by 3.6% to reach 611.73 points by 0713 GMT, setting the stage for its most robust session in a year if momentum holds. Likewise, Germany's DAX climbed 4.6%, and London's FTSE 100 increased by 2.3%.

This optimistic trend emerged after U.S. President Donald Trump's eleventh-hour agreement with Iran for a ceasefire, averting an escalated conflict for now. Investors are eager to see if this development will lead to lasting peace, while eyeing upcoming eurozone economic data for further insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)