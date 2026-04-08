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Gulf Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Developments

Stock markets in the Gulf region surged following a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran. The deal, announced by President Trump, lifted global equities and heightened investor optimism. Major indices in the region recorded significant gains, particularly in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar, driven by real estate and energy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:13 IST
Gulf Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Developments
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Stock markets across the Gulf region experienced substantial gains on Wednesday, influenced by a recent global equity surge following the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. President Donald Trump's announcement of the agreement has buoyed investor sentiment.

In Asia, notable performances were seen in Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI which both recorded significant rises, briefly halting trading. The ceasefire promises to unlock the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint for oil and gas shipments.

Dubai saw an 8.5% market spike, the largest in over a decade, driven by real estate and financial stocks. Abu Dhabi and Qatar also saw significant gains, powered by energy stocks. Despite investor optimism, experts advise caution amid President Trump's unpredictable policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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