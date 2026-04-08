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Crude Oil Prices Plummet Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

Crude oil prices plunged by 18% to Rs 8,775 per barrel due to a US-Iran ceasefire reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The ceasefire has lowered geopolitical risks, resulting in heavy selling by traders, with global markets reflecting the shift by dropping below USD 100 a barrel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:21 IST
Crude Oil Prices Plummet Amid US-Iran Ceasefire
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In a dramatic turn of events, crude oil prices plummeted 18% to Rs 8,775 per barrel, signaling a significant shift in the energy market. This price drop is attributed to a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, which has effectively reopened the critical Strait of Hormuz, easing supply concerns.

The decline in prices comes after a three-day rally, causing traders to offload positions as geopolitical tensions eased. The April crude oil futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange opened with a steep 6% drop and continued to nosedive alongside May deliveries, which also posted double-digit percentage losses.

Analysts highlight the two-week ceasefire and reopening of the Strait as pivotal to restoring normalcy in global energy flows, which is reflected in the market's swift reaction. This episode highlights the volatile nature of oil markets, heavily influenced by geopolitical shifts, as stakeholders watch closely whether this ceasefire can develop into a lasting resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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