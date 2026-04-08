Ceasefire Shifts ECB Rate Expectations Amid Iranian Tensions

The financial landscape shifted as traders recalibrated their forecasts for upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes. This adjustment follows a temporary ceasefire agreement in Iran. Despite this change, markets have maintained the expectation of two ECB tightening moves by the end of the year.

Geopolitical tensions had previously spurred inflation worries, leading to forecasts of swift policy responses from the ECB. The recent decline in oil prices to below $100 per barrel reflects a shift in market sentiment, significantly influenced by developments in the Iran situation.

Market observers remain cautious, questioning the durability of the ceasefire, described by Iranian media as a limited agreement. This skepticism is mirrored in the repricing of ECB rate futures, with traders closely monitoring geopolitical developments for any further impact on financial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)