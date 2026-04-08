Revitalized Hydel Station Powers Up Arunachal's Future

In a significant move for regional development, Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has launched the upgraded Sessa mini hydel station in West Kameng. This facility will provide electricity to more than 1,500 homes, marking a pivotal step in the area's energy supply.

The hydel station, originally commissioned in 1992, had ceased operations due to outdated infrastructure. Today, it stands revitalized with state-of-the-art technology, boasting an installed capacity of 3x500 KW and enhanced 33 KV grid connectivity. The upgrades ensure a stable and efficient power supply throughout the district.

The station is projected to produce 6.1 million energy units each year. According to Mein, this modernized plant underscores the state's commitment to advancing hydropower capacity and enhancing the quality of life in border regions, moving towards a sustainable and energy-secure future.

(With inputs from agencies.)