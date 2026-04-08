Enemy Attack Targets Iranian Oil Refinery

An 'enemy attack' targeted an oil refinery on Iran's Lavan Island on Wednesday morning, as reported by the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company. Fortunately, the incident did not result in any casualties.

The attack occurred at approximately 10 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), prompting immediate action from the facility's safety and firefighting teams. Efforts are currently underway to contain the resultant blaze and ensure the site's security.

The oil ministry's official news platform, Shana, confirmed the details of the incident but refrained from providing further information on the perpetrators or motives behind the attack.