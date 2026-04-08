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Enemy Attack Targets Iranian Oil Refinery

An oil refinery on Iran's Lavan Island suffered an 'enemy attack' on Wednesday, according to the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company. No casualties were reported, and firefighting teams are working to control the fire and secure the premises, according to Shana, the Oil Ministry's news outlet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:50 IST
Enemy Attack Targets Iranian Oil Refinery
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  • United Arab Emirates

An 'enemy attack' targeted an oil refinery on Iran's Lavan Island on Wednesday morning, as reported by the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company. Fortunately, the incident did not result in any casualties.

The attack occurred at approximately 10 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), prompting immediate action from the facility's safety and firefighting teams. Efforts are currently underway to contain the resultant blaze and ensure the site's security.

The oil ministry's official news platform, Shana, confirmed the details of the incident but refrained from providing further information on the perpetrators or motives behind the attack.

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