Left Menu

India's New Drone Mission: Revolutionizing Combat Search and Rescue

The Indian government plans to develop an unmanned combat search and rescue aircraft for the IAF, capable of operating without runways and assisting in missions while minimizing risk. The initiative is set under Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, enhancing indigenous defense capabilities and boosting domestic drone manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative to design and develop an unmanned combat search and rescue aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). This advanced UAV is envisioned to undertake missions requiring rescue operations without endangering piloted aircraft, as confirmed by top officials.

Labelled under the 'Make-I' category, this venture aligns with the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, and has received approval in principle. Notably, the initiative supports India's 'Atmanirbharta' in defense, fostering self-reliance while strengthening IAF's combat capabilities. With government backing covering 70% of development costs, Indian vendors will shoulder the remaining expenses, ensuring significant local participation.

Boasting features like AI-driven autonomy and all-weather resilience, the planned UAV is set to operate at altitudes from sea level to 16,000 feet. It will have a radius of action of at least 200 kilometers, capable of carrying 400 kilograms. This endeavor also indicates a shift towards domestic manufacturing, reducing foreign dependency and fostering high-tech job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uproar in Bharatia: Liquor Shop Sparks Village Protest

Uproar in Bharatia: Liquor Shop Sparks Village Protest

 India
2
Erdogan Welcomes Iranian Ceasefire

Erdogan Welcomes Iranian Ceasefire

 Turkey
3
Diplomatic Hurdles: China Mediates Pakistan-Afghanistan Talks with No Resolution

Diplomatic Hurdles: China Mediates Pakistan-Afghanistan Talks with No Resolu...

 China
4
RBI's New Framework Set to Reshape Non-Bank Lending Landscape

RBI's New Framework Set to Reshape Non-Bank Lending Landscape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026