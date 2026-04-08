India's New Drone Mission: Revolutionizing Combat Search and Rescue

The Indian government is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative to design and develop an unmanned combat search and rescue aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). This advanced UAV is envisioned to undertake missions requiring rescue operations without endangering piloted aircraft, as confirmed by top officials.

Labelled under the 'Make-I' category, this venture aligns with the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, and has received approval in principle. Notably, the initiative supports India's 'Atmanirbharta' in defense, fostering self-reliance while strengthening IAF's combat capabilities. With government backing covering 70% of development costs, Indian vendors will shoulder the remaining expenses, ensuring significant local participation.

Boasting features like AI-driven autonomy and all-weather resilience, the planned UAV is set to operate at altitudes from sea level to 16,000 feet. It will have a radius of action of at least 200 kilometers, capable of carrying 400 kilograms. This endeavor also indicates a shift towards domestic manufacturing, reducing foreign dependency and fostering high-tech job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)