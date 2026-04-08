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Rupee Strengthens Amid Global Ceasefire and RBI's Steady Policy

The Indian rupee saw an appreciation of 47 paise against the US dollar, closing at 92.59 as President Trump announced a temporary halt to military strikes on Iran. The Reserve Bank of India maintained its key policy rate, while global ceasefire agreements influenced market dynamics, leading to significant movements in oil and equities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:05 IST
Rupee Strengthens Amid Global Ceasefire and RBI's Steady Policy
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The Indian rupee appreciated by 47 paise, closing on a strong note at 92.59 against the US dollar, following a significant geopolitical development. The US President, Donald Trump, announced a temporary suspension of military strikes on Iran, sparking positive market sentiment.

In a complementary move, the Reserve Bank of India retained its key policy rate at 5.25%, amid ongoing assessments of the economic consequences stemming from the Iran conflict. Governor Sanjay Malhotra assured that no structural changes in forex measures were imminent and projected increased crude prices and a weakened rupee by FY27.

Global markets reacted swiftly to the ceasefire, affecting oil prices and equities. While Brent crude traded lower, domestic indices like Sensex and Nifty surged, reflecting the volatile but optimistic investor sentiment worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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