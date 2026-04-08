Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Sparks Market Rally

The dollar plunged to its lowest point in a month against a host of major currencies on Wednesday, encouraged by a temporary ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran, injecting renewed positivity into the markets.

This geopolitical development led to a significant rally in stocks and government bonds, with investors' risk appetite rebounding after the announcement of the ceasefire, which came just before a critical deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

While the euro and pound gained value, experts have urged caution amid prevailing uncertainties, suggesting the market's gains could be short-lived. The situation is closely monitored as further developments unfold in the delicate geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)