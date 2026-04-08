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Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Sparks Market Rally

The dollar fell to a monthly low against other major currencies following a U.S.-Iran ceasefire, boosting market optimism. The ceasefire triggered a rally in stocks and bonds, positively impacting the euro and pound. Despite the initial optimism, markets are cautious due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:28 IST
Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Sparks Market Rally
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The dollar plunged to its lowest point in a month against a host of major currencies on Wednesday, encouraged by a temporary ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran, injecting renewed positivity into the markets.

This geopolitical development led to a significant rally in stocks and government bonds, with investors' risk appetite rebounding after the announcement of the ceasefire, which came just before a critical deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

While the euro and pound gained value, experts have urged caution amid prevailing uncertainties, suggesting the market's gains could be short-lived. The situation is closely monitored as further developments unfold in the delicate geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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