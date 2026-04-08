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Wall Street Surge: Market Optimism Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

Wall Street stock index futures increased significantly following a US-Iran ceasefire agreement, easing tensions and impacting energy prices. Asian and European markets saw substantial gains, while US energy stocks fell. The market rally hinges on continued negotiations, with a sharp reversal possible if a permanent deal isn't reached within two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:44 IST
Wall Street Surge: Market Optimism Amid US-Iran Ceasefire
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Wall Street index futures soared over 2% on Wednesday as news of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran emerged, sending crude oil prices tumbling due to expectations of resumed supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

The development followed a mere couple of hours before President Trump's deadline, marking a significant shift from his prior threats against Tehran. Asian and European markets mirrored the optimism, with indices rising 4-5% and crude prices dropping to $94.23 a barrel.

Analysts like Josh Gilbert of eToro caution that the rally's sustainability depends on tangible negotiation results. Concerns remain over whether the Strait of Hormuz will reopen permanently, as solid deals are yet to be confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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