Wall Street Surge: Market Optimism Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

Wall Street index futures soared over 2% on Wednesday as news of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran emerged, sending crude oil prices tumbling due to expectations of resumed supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

The development followed a mere couple of hours before President Trump's deadline, marking a significant shift from his prior threats against Tehran. Asian and European markets mirrored the optimism, with indices rising 4-5% and crude prices dropping to $94.23 a barrel.

Analysts like Josh Gilbert of eToro caution that the rally's sustainability depends on tangible negotiation results. Concerns remain over whether the Strait of Hormuz will reopen permanently, as solid deals are yet to be confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)