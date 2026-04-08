Wall Street Surge: Market Optimism Amid US-Iran Ceasefire
Wall Street stock index futures increased significantly following a US-Iran ceasefire agreement, easing tensions and impacting energy prices. Asian and European markets saw substantial gains, while US energy stocks fell. The market rally hinges on continued negotiations, with a sharp reversal possible if a permanent deal isn't reached within two weeks.
Wall Street index futures soared over 2% on Wednesday as news of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran emerged, sending crude oil prices tumbling due to expectations of resumed supply through the Strait of Hormuz.
The development followed a mere couple of hours before President Trump's deadline, marking a significant shift from his prior threats against Tehran. Asian and European markets mirrored the optimism, with indices rising 4-5% and crude prices dropping to $94.23 a barrel.
Analysts like Josh Gilbert of eToro caution that the rally's sustainability depends on tangible negotiation results. Concerns remain over whether the Strait of Hormuz will reopen permanently, as solid deals are yet to be confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Oil Marketing Stocks Surge as Crude Prices Plunge After Ceasefire
Ceasefire Brings Hope: India's Energy Outlook Brightens Amid Strait of Hormuz Reopening
Iran's Strategic Move: Limited Opening of the Strait of Hormuz
Oil Prices Plunge as US-Iran Ceasefire Revives Strait of Hormuz Trade
Restoring Confidence in the Strait of Hormuz