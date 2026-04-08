Coal Reserves Strong: Power Generation Uninterrupted

Coal inventories at India's thermal power plants are robust, with 55 million tonnes available, providing 24 days of uninterrupted power generation based on recent consumption, according to a senior coal ministry official.

The stock levels indicate no shortages, addressing concerns of potential deficits amid increasing summer demand. Coal Joint Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Kassi emphasized the stable supply during an inter-ministerial briefing, stating that coal production matches consumption levels.

Moreover, an extensive reserve of 220 million tonnes, including stocks at power plants and mines, underscores the resiliency of coal supply. Indian Railways plays a crucial role in coal transportation, supporting timely delivery to consumers, ensuring stability in power production.

(With inputs from agencies.)