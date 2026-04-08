Left Menu

Coal Reserves Strong: Power Generation Uninterrupted

Coal stock at India's thermal power plants stands at 55 million tonnes, sufficient for 24 days of continuous supply. Officials reassure no deficit in power generation despite rising demand. Indian Railways aids coal transport, ensuring availability. Overall, 220 million tonnes of coal remain, affirming robust reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:15 IST
Coal Reserves Strong: Power Generation Uninterrupted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Coal inventories at India's thermal power plants are robust, with 55 million tonnes available, providing 24 days of uninterrupted power generation based on recent consumption, according to a senior coal ministry official.

The stock levels indicate no shortages, addressing concerns of potential deficits amid increasing summer demand. Coal Joint Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Kassi emphasized the stable supply during an inter-ministerial briefing, stating that coal production matches consumption levels.

Moreover, an extensive reserve of 220 million tonnes, including stocks at power plants and mines, underscores the resiliency of coal supply. Indian Railways plays a crucial role in coal transportation, supporting timely delivery to consumers, ensuring stability in power production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Withdraws COP33 Hosting Bid for 2028

India Withdraws COP33 Hosting Bid for 2028

 Singapore
2
No ground for recall of interim order on deployment of AFPF personnel for polls; it shall continue to operate, says NGT.

No ground for recall of interim order on deployment of AFPF personnel for po...

 India
3
Delhi Expands LPG Access for Migrant Workers with Special Camps

Delhi Expands LPG Access for Migrant Workers with Special Camps

 India
4
Bosch Consolidates Mobility Arsenal with Complete Acquisition of Chassis Systems Unit

Bosch Consolidates Mobility Arsenal with Complete Acquisition of Chassis Sys...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026