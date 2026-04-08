Drone Deal Derailed: EDGE Group's Acquisition Stalls
Ukraine's anti-monopoly committee returned an application for EDGE Group's $760 million purchase of a stake in Fire Point, a drone and missile maker. The application was incomplete. The 30% acquisition, valuing Fire Point at $2.5 billion, is under review until October, with no new applications submitted.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's anti-monopoly committee has halted the progress of a significant acquisition deal involving Fire Point, the nation's leading drone and missile manufacturer. The $760 million proposal by UAE's EDGE Group was returned because it did not meet the requisite criteria for consideration.
EDGE Group's bid to acquire a 30% stake in Fire Point, newly valued at $2.5 billion, remains in limbo as Ukraine's regulatory body examines the details. Fire Point's co-founder, Denys Shtilierman, disclosed no new application has been filed since the initial submission was returned.
Founded after the 2022 Russian invasion, Fire Point is recognized as a crucial player in Ukraine's defense sector, producing long-range drones and Flamingo cruise missiles. Despite shining in the defense industry, the path to foreign investment appears fraught with regulatory hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Ukraine
- EDGE Group
- Fire Point
- acquisition
- drone
- missile
- defense
- antitrust
- application
- criteria