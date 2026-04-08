Strike Resolution: Arhtiyas End Week-Long Protest in Punjab

In a significant development, commission agents, locally known as 'arhtiyas', have called off their week-long strike in Punjab. The decision followed a fruitful dialogue with Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal.

The arhtiyas had been demanding 2.5% of the minimum support price as commission, among other issues. Led by Vijay Kalra, president of the Punjab Federation of Arhtiyas Association, they met with the ministers, who assured them of a sympathetic consideration and resolution of their legitimate concerns.

This resolution is expected to smooth the procurement process at mandis, providing much-needed relief to farmers amidst inclement weather conditions, while the Punjab government remains committed to addressing both farmers' and arhtiyas' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)