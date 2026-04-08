Efforts to Secure the Strait of Hormuz Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has underscored the ongoing diplomatic challenge of reopening the Strait of Hormuz following a recently brokered U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Speaking during a Gulf visit, he stressed the importance of converting the temporary truce into lasting peace.

Starmer is scheduled to meet with regional leaders on this trip, which had been arranged before the announcement of the ceasefire. In a speech to military personnel in Saudi Arabia, Starmer highlighted the importance of ensuring that the ceasefire becomes permanent and supports global peace efforts.

He has also faced criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump over his stance on the U.S. and Israeli military actions in Iran. However, Starmer continues to promote international cooperation to facilitate the reopening of the Strait, crucial for oil and gas trading. Concurrently, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper engaged in talks with U.S. officials about securing the strait's reopening through multilateral diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)