Trump's Reversal: A Fragile Ceasefire Amid Middle East Tensions

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump reversed his threats against Iran, leading to a fragile ceasefire last Tuesday, brokered by Pakistan. Despite the agreement, violence persisted, notably with Israel launching significant attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, resulting in substantial casualties and infrastructure damage.

Iran has expressed the possibility of retaliatory strikes against Israel and has already targeted oil facilities in neighboring Gulf states, including a crucial Saudi Arabian pipeline. Although the U.S. has paused its military actions, it remains prepared to resume if peace efforts crumble. The situation at the Strait of Hormuz is particularly tense, with only limited passage and continued threats from the Iranian navy.

The ceasefire announcement caused a significant drop in oil prices, with Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate trading well below recent peaks. However, regional instability and damaged oil infrastructure contribute to ongoing market volatility. The path to lasting peace remains fraught, with Iran and the U.S. entering talks with differing objectives and no clear resolution in sight.