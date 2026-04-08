Strait of Hormuz: Navigating a Delicate Ceasefire

The need for clarity under the recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire was emphasized by shippers on Wednesday, impacting the transit through the critical Strait of Hormuz. This waterway represents a chokepoint for roughly 20% of worldwide oil and LNG shipments, and recent conflicts have severely disrupted this traffic, causing a sharp rise in global energy prices.

Despite these challenges, Iran has announced plans to offer safe passage coordinated with its military efforts. However, its coastguards have issued stern warnings that any ship attempting to navigate the strait without explicit permission will face severe consequences. The confusion led to mixed signals among major shipping firms, like Denmark's Maersk and Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, who remain hesitant to resume regular operations.

In contrast, promising interest has arisen among Asian refiners as well as companies like Glencore and TotalEnergies, despite their official silence on the matter. An increased demand by Asian countries, the principal buyers of oil shipped via the strait, could expedite the normalization of traffic. The British government, alongside shipping and energy sectors, seeks to restore confidence and use of this strategic route.

(With inputs from agencies.)