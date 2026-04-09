Federal Reserve Grapples with Interest Rate Decisions Amid Middle East Conflict

The Federal Reserve's March meeting minutes shed light on a divided stance among policymakers regarding interest rate hikes amid surging inflation impacted by the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. The discussion revealed a potential shift from rate cuts to possible increases if inflation persists above the 2% target.

Despite the March meeting's hawkish tones, the broader committee remains divided, with many members aware of the conflict's ramifications on economic stability. Major indices appeared unfazed, buoyed by hopes for a stable ceasefire and easing oil prices, although expectations for immediate rate changes remained minimal.

Released against the backdrop of a temporary U.S.-Iran ceasefire, the minutes highlight the Federal Reserve's challenge in balancing its inflation objectives with concerns over economic and job market disruptions potentially exacerbated by international tensions and rising energy costs.