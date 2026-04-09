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U.S. Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Deal

U.S. stocks sharply increased following a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, improving investor sentiment. The Dow Transports hit an all-time high while other markets rallied globally. The deal eased energy and inflation concerns, with major indexes experiencing significant gains, marking the largest one-day jump in a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 01:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 01:32 IST
U.S. Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Deal
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The United States stock market saw a significant surge on Wednesday, as a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran buoyed investor confidence. The truce, facilitated by Pakistan, has paused conflict that commenced with U.S.-Israeli strikes on February 28, causing disruption in global oil supply and inflation fears.

A senior Iranian official indicated the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, essential for global oil, which might happen soon if framework terms for the ceasefire are set. Mike Dickson, a portfolio management head, noted this as anticipated but crucial relief for markets battered by uncertainties.

Key indexes like the Dow Transports and Russell 2000 soared, with European and global indexes also seeing record gains. This market enthusiasm reflects the easing of an energy supply concern that could have been more severe, especially outside the U.S. The market volatility index hit a low, and oil prices dropped significantly, stabilizing below $100 per barrel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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