Left Menu

Japan's Strategic Oil Reserve Release Amid Hormuz Uncertainty

Japan may release 20 more days' worth of oil reserves in May due to uncertainties over the Strait of Hormuz reopening. Japan relies heavily on Middle East oil and opened its reserves in March. Despite US-Iran ceasefire talks, Japan is preparing strategies to avert potential oil supply disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:25 IST
Japan's Strategic Oil Reserve Release Amid Hormuz Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In light of the ongoing uncertainties around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Japan is contemplating a further release of oil reserves in May, reported Kyodo on Thursday. This decision stems from the country's heavy reliance on Middle Eastern oil, accounting for 95% of its supply.

Since mid-March, Japan began tapping into its stockpiles and has coordinated with international partners, freeing up 50 days' worth of oil consumption. With the US and Iran recently agreeing to a temporary ceasefire, Japan still prepares for contingency due to the strait's partial closure.

Japanese refineries have reduced their operational rates to alleviate the crisis. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is exploring sourcing oil from outside the Middle East and has introduced subsidies and alternative energy generation to manage supply chain challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Stakes Battle in Assam: BJP and Congress Vie for Power

High Stakes Battle in Assam: BJP and Congress Vie for Power

 India
2
Gas Cylinder Leak Leads to Tragic Fire in Yamunanagar

Gas Cylinder Leak Leads to Tragic Fire in Yamunanagar

 India
3
PM Modi begins address at poll rally in West Bengal's Haldia in Bengali; invokes Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

PM Modi begins address at poll rally in West Bengal's Haldia in Bengali; inv...

 India
4
Obsessed with criticising me, AIADMK's Palaniswami targeted CM Stalin, slandered him, says TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi at poll rally in Ponneri.

Obsessed with criticising me, AIADMK's Palaniswami targeted CM Stalin, sland...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026