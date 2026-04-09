Ceasefire Jitters: Dollar's Volatile Path Amid Middle East Tensions

The dollar's stability wavered as financial markets remained edgy on Thursday, amid concerns over a fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. With Iran accusing both the U.S. and Israel of violations, investors feared the truce might collapse, influencing market behaviors worldwide.

The Strait of Hormuz's continued closure to unauthorized vessels drove oil prices higher, while uncertainty surrounding the conflict kept U.S. military presence in the region steady. These geopolitical tensions contributed to a volatile environment for global currencies, notably impacting the yen's performance.

As financial experts assess the possibility of a Bank of Japan interest rate hike, the Middle East situation presents a complex backdrop that could sway monetary policy decisions. Data reflecting Japan's consumer confidence and economic conditions underline the sensitivity of international markets to the evolving conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)