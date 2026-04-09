Uncertain Waters: Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump has pledged to maintain U.S. military presence in the Middle East until a peace accord with Iran is achieved. He warned of significant escalation if Iran fails to comply with the agreement. Meanwhile, oil prices surged on concerns over supply disruptions and restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a social media statement, Trump affirmed the readiness of U.S. forces to act against a 'substantially degraded enemy' if necessary, expressing optimism for a lasting peace deal. He emphasized that Iran agreed to halt its nuclear weapons ambitions and reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz channel.

Tensions remain high in the region, with the latest Israeli strikes and Iran's response complicating negotiations. Rising oil prices reflect investor anxiety over persistent Middle Eastern supply risks, amid ongoing geopolitical instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)