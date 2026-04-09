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Bangladesh's Farmers Grapple with Diesel Shortages Amid Iran Conflict

The Iran conflict has led to a diesel shortage in Bangladesh, impacting farmers during a critical stage of rice cultivation. Struggling with limited fuel supplies, farmers face disrupted irrigation, risking lower yields and financial losses. Government measures to counter the crisis offer little immediate relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:29 IST
Bangladesh's Farmers Grapple with Diesel Shortages Amid Iran Conflict
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The ongoing Iran war is severely affecting fuel supplies in Bangladesh, creating a crisis for farmers who rely on diesel-powered irrigation during the crucial period for planting the main summer rice crop.

As price volatility and supply disruptions plague the region, Bangladesh's reliance on Middle Eastern refined fuel imports adds to the strain. Government efforts to conserve energy and track new fuel sources have done little to ease the pressure on farmers.

Fuel scarcity disrupts daily life, forcing farmers like Mohammad Yusuf to queue for scarce supplies by day and work their fields by night. As the crisis lingers, concerns grow over potential yield reductions and rising food prices, exacerbating economic stress in the rural regions of Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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